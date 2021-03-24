Lisa Weagle sweeps John Epping's shot during Canadian Mixed Doubles curling championship play against Team Sweeting/Kennedy in Calgary, in this Tuesday, March 23, 2021, handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Curling Canada, Michael Burns)

It's down to eight teams after starting with 35 duos at the Home Hardware Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship.

Lisa Weagle and John Epping topped Valerie Sweeting and Marc Kennedy 7-5 on Tuesday in the opening draw of the qualifying round to set up a match against top-seeded Laura Walker and Kurt Muyres - the only undefeated pairing remaining at the tournament after going 6-0 in pool play.

In other qualifying-round openers, Shannon Birchard and Catlin Schneider downed Emma Miskew and Ryan Fry 10-6, Kadriana Sahaidak and Colton Lott beat Mackenzie Mitchell and Greg Smith 8-3 and Kerri Einarson and Brad Gushue got by Brittany Tran and Aaron Sluchinski 9-8.

Sahaidak and Lott will face No. 2 seeds Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant, Einarson and Gushue get No. 3 seeds Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing, while Birchard and Schneider are against No. 4 seeds Danielle Schmiemann and John Morris - with every matchup scheduled for Wednesday morning.

The winners will advance to the Page seeding round, with the gold-medal game Thursday.

The top 12 teams emerged from five pools to playoffs Tuesday, with the top four receiving first-round byes in the qualifying round and the other eight meeting head to head for a chance to move on.

The winners earn $50,000 and represent Canada at the world championship if and when the World Curling Federation names a date and a location.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2021.