8-year-old boy bit in the face by loose Lethbridge dog
Lethbridge police say an eight-year-old boy was injured on Wednesday when a loose dog bit him in the face.
The boy was attacked while attending a summer camp in the yard of Dr. Gerald B. Probe Elementary School.
Police say two dogs were "loose and unattended" in the yard at around noon, when one approached the boy and bit him.
A 17-year-old working at the camp was then bit on the arm when she jumped in to protect the child.
Paramedics rushed both victims to hospital to be treated for their injuries.
Police say the owner of the dogs was able to get one back into their care, but the other ran off.
Police and Community Animal Services (CAS) located the missing dog in the backyard of a home in the 200 block of Mount Rundle Road West at about 1:15 p.m.
Both dogs, which police describe as being pit bill types, have been seized by CAS, who are investigating the incident.
-
10 unvaccinated Royals players skipping trip to TorontoThe Kansas City Royals will be without 10 of the 26 players on their active roster for their upcoming trip to Toronto due to Canadian restrictions on travelers who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
BMW charges monthly fee to access heated seats in some countriesBMW is now selling heated seats as a monthly subscription in some countries, reflecting a growing trend in the automotive industry of locking features behind a digital paywall.
-
Four years ago he couldn’t walk. Now, he’s paddling the five Great LakesFour years after losing his ability to walk, Mike Shoreman is attempting to cross all five Great Lakes on a paddleboard in an effort to raise money for youth mental health.
-
Two charged in screen slashing at Waterloo cinemaTwo people have been arrested and charged in connection to a series of screen slashings at several southern Ontario movie theatres – including in Waterloo.
-
Province to provide update on Surrey-Langley SkyTrain expansionThe province will provide an update on the long awaited Surrey-Langley SkyTrain expansion, which is the first rapid transit project south of the Fraser River in three decades.
-
Health Canada approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine as first for youngest kidsCanada's drug regulator approved Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers, making it the first vaccine approved for that age group in the country.
-
North Bay man facing list of charges after breaking into same place twice in one dayA 19-year-old North Bay man is facing a list of 15 charges and is accused of breaking into the home of someone known to him, assaulting them and an officer, police say.
-
Brandon police arrest man after assault streamed on FacebookBrandon police officers arrested a 46-year-old man following an assault that was streamed on social media earlier in the month.
-
Heat warnings persist for Calgary, will drop Sunday with showersSunny with ongoing heat warnings in southern Alberta.