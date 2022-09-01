8-year-old cyclist seriously injured after crash in Cambridge
Waterloo police are investigating a collision at Preston Parkway in Cambridge.
Police say at approximately 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, emergency services responded to reports of a collision involving a pickup truck and cyclist.
The 8-year-old cyclist suffered serious injuries. The child was transported to hospital by paramedics.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 36-year-old woman from Kitchenerwas not injured.
The investigation is still ongoing.