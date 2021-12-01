8-year-old dead, Girl Guides' members among pedestrians struck in London, Ont.

Police in London, Ont. say an eight-year-old girl has died following a pedestrian crash in the city on Tuesday night.

So far no one has been arrested and no charges have been laid, but police said a 76-year-old female driver was involved and remained at the scene. She was not taken to hospital.

Police say the driver was westbound on Riverside Drive at Wonderland Road when she struck another vehicle stopped at the red light, and may have struck a second vehicle, before continuing through the intersection and hitting a light standard, tree and then pedestrians.

Ten pedestrians were injured, ranging in age from six to around 40, with injuries from minor to life-threatening as a result of the crash in the city's west end.

Of the nine survivors, police report that one adult and four children remain in hospital in fair condition and another child in good condition. One teen and two children were treated in hospital for minor injuries and released.

The group had been walking eastbound on the north side of Riverside, just west of Wonderland, when they were struck by the vehicle after it mounted the curb, police said.

Girl Guides of Canada have confirmed a number of their members were involved in the collision.

In a statement they said, "Girl Guides of Canada is in contact with local volunteers to provide any support we can and we will help London Police Service in any way possible in their investigation."

The Thames Valley District School Board has confirmed four of its students were involved, including the young girl who died, and say trauma teams have been sent to the affected schools.

“On behalf of Thames Valley, I want to express my heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and community members who have been affected by this sad event,” said Director of Education Mark Fisher in a statement. “We are also grateful for the actions of our first responders and hospital staff.”

The London District Catholic School Board said a member of their community was also impacted and added, "We are deeply saddened to hear about the tragic accident."

Police say the investigation into the collision is ongoing.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and London Mayor Ed Holder left flowers at the scene and took a moment to reflect on Wednesday afternoon.

Ford said, "This is such a tragedy, I want to give my condolences, my prayers and thoughts to the little girl's family. And everyone else I want to wish them a speedy recovery…my heart just breaks for the family."

Holder thanked Ford for his support and also added his hopes and prayers for a speedy recovery for those injured.

"This is when we need our fellow Londoners to rally, to come together and support each other," he said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also weighed in on the incident, tweeting that the news was heartbreaking and sending best wishes to those injured.

The news from London, Ontario breaks my heart. To the family and friends of the child who passed away, know that Canadians across the country are here for you. And to those who were injured, we’re wishing you all a fast and full recovery. We’ll be keeping you in our thoughts.

Witnesses, neighbours speak

Neighbours and witnesses who live nearby the scene of the incident described the "heartbreaking" string of events Wednesday.

“My heart goes out to the families... it’s just so much tragedy this time of the year. My heart just broke, I can’t imagine any family going through that, you know, their children getting hurt,” Pat McMillan told CTV London's Sean Irvine.

“I actually thought it was going to be sick to my stomach. It was so terrible, what had happened,” said another nearby resident, Heather Goddard. “And of course the fact that I'm at that corner every morning crossing, people don't look... there were children involved which is heartbreaking.”

Grant Beamish, who also lives near the crash site, told CTV News London it's a terrible thing, especially since kids were involved. He also commended first responders.

" I have to say the response from emergency crews was astounding. I mean, there were so many people here and from fire and paramedics and police... as you approach the holidays, it's just, your heart goes out for little ones who have seen something traumatic and for other ones that hopefully, you know, our medical teams can bring them around out of this,” said Beamish.

— With files from CTV News London's Bryan Bicknell and Sean Irvine