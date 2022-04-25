8-year-old from B.C. shares powerful video messages to children of Ukraine

A Surrey, B.C., elementary school student has been making heartfelt and powerful videos for the children of Ukraine.

After seeing the horrible images coming out of Ukraine, eight-year-old Zara Everitt decided to put together a series of YouTube videos for children in that country and for those who just arrived in Canada.

"I would like to welcome Ukrainian kids with warm, welcoming hands and I hope they'll get adapted to this environment and make lots of friends," Zara told CTV News Vancouver.

In one video, Zara said she's sad about what's happening in Ukraine.

"If the grownups can see the bravery in your eyes, then they'll have the courage to fight back and push back the invaders," she said in a video.

"You will reclaim your country and your homes for humanity to move forward."

Zara's mother, Nazly Taheri, told CTV News this is her daughter's way of protesting the war.

"She knows YouTube, social media," she said. "It was just natural for us to create a video and send a message from one child, we can speak directly to other children."

