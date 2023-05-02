8-year-old girl found in Maskwacis, Alta., died of blunt impact trauma, autopsy concludes

An eight-year-old Edmonton girl whose body was found on the Samson Cree Nation in Maskwacis on Saturday died from blunt impact trauma, Edmonton police announced Tuesday.

Officers first began looking for the girl on April 24 after they were called for a "welfare check" at a home near 87 Avenue and 165 Street.

Police could not find the eight-year-old and the homicide section was called in to help.

Last Thursday, a man and woman were arrested in connection with the girl's death.

Edward Nievera, 66, was charged with accessory to first-degree murder and indignity to a dead body.

A 27-year-old woman was charged with first-degree murder and indignity to a body.

On Saturday, a 25-year-old man was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder and causing indignity to a dead body.

The names of those two accused are being withheld by police to protect the identity of other children related to the girl.

A publication ban has been imposed in the case, meaning the name of the dead child cannot be made public.

Police say the accused all knew the victim.

The autopsy also confirmed that the manner of death is homicide.

Nievera is scheduled to appear in Edmonton's Court of Justice Wednesday at 9 a.m.