8-year-old sent to hospital after being struck by vehicle on Halifax sidewalk
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Leigha Kaiser
An eight-year-old child was taken to hospital on Sunday after being struck by a vehicle in Halifax.
Halifax Regional Police responded to a vehicle-pedestrian collision at the intersection of Lacewood Drive and Dunbrack Street around 1 p.m.
According to police, the driver of the vehicle was approaching the intersection when he lost control, rear-ended another vehicle, and then drove onto the sidewalk, striking an eight-year-old child who was walking in the area.
Police say the child was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver, an 85-year-old man, was issued a summary offence ticket for failing to drive a vehicle at a careful and prudent speed for existing conditions.
