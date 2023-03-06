8-year-old sent to hospital after being struck by vehicle on Halifax sidewalk

An eight-year-old child was taken to hospital on Sunday after being struck by a vehicle in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a vehicle-pedestrian collision at the intersection of Lacewood Drive and Dunbrack Street around 1 p.m.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle was approaching the intersection when he lost control, rear-ended another vehicle, and then drove onto the sidewalk, striking an eight-year-old child who was walking in the area.

Police say the child was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver, an 85-year-old man, was issued a summary offence ticket for failing to drive a vehicle at a careful and prudent speed for existing conditions.