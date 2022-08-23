iHeartRadio

$80,000 barn fire near St. Thomas

No injuries are reported after an $80,000 barn fire near St. Thomas on Aug. 22, 2022. (Jim Knight/CTV News London)

No one was hurt after a barn caught fire north of St. Thomas on Monday night.

Crews from four different municipalities were called to Truman Line shortly after 8 p.m.

All the horses that were inside the barn at the time made it out safely, however, the barn was destroyed.

Damage is estimated at $80,000 and the cause at this point has been listed as undetermined,

