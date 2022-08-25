$80,000 fraud in Oxford County

An Ingersoll resident has been scammed out of $80,000 after investing in Bitcoin with a person they met online.

According to police, officers went to a home on John Street in Ingersoll around 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday for a report of a fraud.

Oxford OPP is reminding everyone that frauds can occur in many different wants and the public should stay vigilant when receiving unsolicited responses and requests online — If it feels wrong, it usually is.

If you believe you’ve been a victim of fraud, the OPP can be reached anytime, anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122.