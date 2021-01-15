Dozens of affordable rental homes have completed construction in Langford, the B.C. government announced Friday.

In total, 80 rental homes opened at the Oak Park development in Langford, ranging from studio apartments to one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

The province says that 36 licensed childcare spaces will also be added to the development in mid-2021, which will be able to accommodate infants to five-year-olds.

“These new homes, along with on-site childcare, will provide affordable housing and quality childcare in the community,” said David Eby, Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing.

“We’ve made progress building new homes, but there’s more needed housing on the way as we work with our community partners to build more affordable homes like these in Langford and throughout the province,” he said.

The newest phase of the Oak Park development is being operated by Pacific Housing.

Of the 80 new rental homes, 16 units are for people with low incomes, such as seniors on fixed incomes or people receiving income assistance. Monthly rent for these units range from $375 for a studio apartment, to $660 for a three-bedroom space.

Most of the units, 40, are reserved for people with “low to moderate incomes,” with monthly rent set at $723 for a studio unit, to $1,276 for a three-bedroom.

The final 24 units are listed at $1,100 per month for a studio apartment to $1,975 for a three-bedroom.

The first phase of the Oak Park development included 73 units and was completed in 2018. The entire development is now home to 153 rental units.

“We are incredibly excited to kick off 2021 by welcoming residents into their new homes at Oak Park 2,” said Carolina Ibarra, CEO of Pacifica Housing. “The Oak Park project is part of Pacifica Housing’s commitment to increase the number and diversity of affordable homes in the Greater Victoria area.”

Some residents began moving into the building in mid-December.