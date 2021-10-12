80 COVID-19 patients in intensive care as Sask. tops baseline ICU capacity

The number of COVID-19 patients in Saskatchewan intensive care units has surpassed the province’s usual ICU capacity.

According to the province, 80 COVID-19 patients are in the ICU on Tuesday – one more than the baseline ICU capacity of 79. In September, the health authority moved to increase provincial ICU capacity to 175 by adding surge beds across the province.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said it has added 58 additional surge beds so far, bringing ICU capacity to 137. As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 114 total patients in intensive care.

COVID-19 UPDATE

The Saskatchewan government confirmed 271 new infections Tuesday, along with two more deaths.

The new cases are in the Far North West (nine), Far North East (19), North West (35), North Central (30), North East (nine), Saskatoon (81), Central West (two), Central East (25), Regina (35), South West (three), South Central (four) and South East (three) zones. Sixteen cases have pending residence information.

Of the 271 news cases, 212 – or 78 per cent – were not vaccinated, including 66 under the age of 12 who are not yet eligible for the vaccine.

Nearly half of all the new infections were in young people under the age of 30.

The additional cases, along with 478 recoveries, bring the province’s active case count to 4,450. The seven-day average of new daily cases is 487.

According to the province, an additional 2,425 tests have been administered.

There are 348 COVID-19 patients in hospital, 261 – or 75 per cent – of them are not fully vaccinated against the virus.

The province said 539 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given, including 264 first doses and 275 second doses.