80 per cent of Ottawa adults have received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Eighty per cent of Ottawa adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while nearly 40 per cent of adults are now considered fully vaccinated.

Mayor Jim Watson announced Friday morning that 80 per cent of Ottawa residents aged 18 and older have received their first dose.

"Even on a stat holiday we aren’t slowing down. Thank you to all the staff who worked through the day yesterday to deliver vaccines," said Watson on Twitter.

COVID-19 vaccination clinics remained open over Canada Day. A total of 15,593 doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were administered in Ottawa on Canada Day.

As of Friday, 681,916 adults aged 18 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa. An additional 49,819 Ottawa residents 12 to 17 have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ottawa Public Health reports 79 per cent of Ottawa's population 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 36 per cent of residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

As of Friday, 39 per cent of Ottawa adults 18 and older have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and are considered fully vaccinated.

The city of Ottawa has said 200,000 appointments for first and second doses have been booked at community clinics between July 1 and July 20.

90 PER CENT GOAL

Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches said on Wednesday the goal is to have 90 per cent of Ottawa's population vaccinated against COVID-19.

"The sooner we can get to high rates of coverage, we're aiming for 90 per cent coverage across every age group and every neighbourhood, that is what will help us continue to go into the fall with COVID being kept at manageable levels," said Etches.

On Friday, Etches used Ottawa Public Health's Instagram account to appeal to younger residents, especially 18 to 39, to get their vaccine.

"We're noticing that people 18 to 39 aren't getting their second dose as soon as they could," said Etches. "Anyone 18 and over is now eligible to move up their second dose."

Etches added there are appointments available for people to get their accelerated second dose.

"It is the case that you are not fully protected, fully vaccinated until you have two doses," said Etches. "The two doses will enable us to get back to more activities with confidence that we're protecting each other and protected outselves."

Etches added, "You can have a two dose summer, and you can have it sooner than you think."

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of July 2:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 731,735 (+3,540)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 302,943 (+31,586)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 79 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 36 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 976,570

VACCINATION COVERAGE BY AGE FOR OTTAWA RESIDENTS WITH AT LEAST ONE DOSE

12-17: 75 per cent (49,819 people)

18-29: 66 per cent (123,505 people)

30-39: 69 per cent (108,609 people)

40-49: 82 per cent (110,137 people)

50-59: 87 per cent (121,983 people)

60-69: 88 per cent (105,179 people)

70-79: 93 per cent (70,228 people)

80 and older: 94 per cent (39,754 people)

Unknown age: 2,525 people

VACCINATION COVERAGE BY AGE FOR OTTAWA RESIDENTS WITH TWO DOSES