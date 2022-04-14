80-pound bronze sculpture stolen from B.C. Children's Hospital tracked down by police

A piece of valuable artwork stolen from a Vancouver hospital was recovered by police on Thursday.

The sculpture that stood in an outdoor patient "sanctuary" at B.C. Children's Hospital was stolen in the early morning hours of April 3.

The theft of the bronze sculpture from B.C. artist Marie Khouri was announced Wednesday by the hospital's foundation.

It's unclear where the sculpture was over the 10-day period before it was found, but police said it was located in East Vancouver Thursday afternoon.

Officers did not give further details on where or how it was found, saying only that the department's property crime unit is still investigating.

The piece weighs 80 pounds and is estimated to be worth more than $45,000. It's part of a series created to benefit the hospital, and Khouri said the idea is that the bronze will change colour as it oxidizes, like a "live painting" that can be watched over time.

It was donated to the hospital for fundraising purposes in 2019, and gifted to the facility by the person who bought it.

It was installed on a pedestal outside one of the hospital entrances off Oak Street at the time of the theft.

The CEO of the BC Children's Hospital Foundation called the statue's recovery "fantastic news" in a statement Thursday afternoon.

"BC Children’s Hospital Foundation is incredibly grateful for the discovery of the donated sculpture that was recently taken from one of the hospital’s healing gardens," Malcolm Berry's statement reads.

"Artwork like this piece, thoughtfully created by world-renown artist Marie Khouri, is an important aspect of the healing environment at the hospital."

On Wednesday Berry told CTV News that surveillance video showed someone lifting the statue off the base, putting it on a cart and wheeling it away.

"It's just sad," he said of the theft, adding the piece was bonded to the pedestal, so the theft would have required strength and the right tools.

He said the sculpture was in an area with seating that was meant to serve as a spot for family members of patients to take a break.

“Think of the mom or dad who is just taking a quiet moment for themselves as they help their child through a journey, through a complicated moment, through a challenge,” he said. “Very simple, but profound in the impact it can have.”

The artist said she was stunned to hear of the theft, since her sculpture had just been installed in that location. “These are the people that are going through the hardest times in their lives. Having a child sick, there’s no equal pain," she said.