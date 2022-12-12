80-year-old charged with stunt driving on Hwy 401

An 80-year-old from Kitchener was nabbed driving 168 kilometres per hour along Highway 401.

According to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the driver was issued a 30-day driving licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

The driver was stopped and charged on Dec. 9.

An 80 y/o of Kitchener, ON was charged with #stuntdriving and issued a 30-day driving licence suspension with a 14-day vehicle impoundment after travelling 168 km/h on the #HWY401 on Dec09'22. Driving is a privilege, NOT a right! #slowdown #ElginOPP CK Det ^bp pic.twitter.com/Lq1cQk7Dvv