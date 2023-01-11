80-year-old Esquimalt man maintains decades-long friendship with parrot

If you ask Barry what it’s like being out and about with his bird, he’ll tell you it's no big deal.

"Oh it’s just normal," Barry says, while a brightly coloured parrot sits on his shoulder. "Nothing special."

He says that sauntering along the street, accompanied by a female macaw named Sarge, feels no different than walking with one of the dogs he grew-up with. Although Barry and the parrot’s hour-long daily walks often end-up lasting more than two.

"Depends on how many people stop and talk to me," Barry smiles.

While the number of people with questions for the pair is inconsistent, their approach is always the same.

"Their face lights up with a smile," Barry says, before Sarge nibbles gently on his ear. "It’s very interesting."

And Barry inevitably shares some trivia with them about his bird, like macaws can live longer than a century, are smarter than a toddler, and have a peripheral vision of more than 260 degrees.

"Without turning her head [towards you], unless you’re the size of a flea, she’s going to see you," Barry says proudly.

Which means that no matter how she perches on Barry’s shoulder back home, Sarge will be able to see how her dynamic feathers inspire the way he completes his intricate adult colouring books.

And no matter how short his answers to this reporter’s brief question may be, Sarge will see exactly which of Barry’s earlobes to nibble on, to return the focus to her.

"She wants attention," Barry laughs, after Sarge has walked back and forth across his back to touch her beak to his left ear followed by his right.

"Sarge, a beauty," Barry says to her. "Beautiful Sarge."

More than "attention," the parrot leans in close to Barry’s face to receive recognition.

"Hello beauty," Barry says. "Sarge, a beauty."

They're words the bird seems to appreciate as affection, followed by a cuddle and genuine connection.

"Is [this] a great love here?" I ask, as Barry strokes her head and Sarge nestles in to him.

"Oh yeah," Barry replies, cradling Sarge as he’s been doing for the past 27 years. "It gives you something to live for."

And at 80 years old, Barry knows a lot about living: How love can fuel a deep appreciation for doing the simple things together, including daily walks with a feathered friend.