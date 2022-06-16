80-year-old woman dies after multi-vehicle crash in Sarnia
Sarnia police say the person who died in a multi-vehiclecrash on Wednesday was an 80-year-old woman.
Just before 3 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Blackwell Side Road and London Line.
Shortly after arriving, officers could see the driver of one of the vehicles, the 80-year-old woman, had been ejected from her car.
Police say three other vehicles were also involved with two occupants from one of the vehicles, being taken to hospital with serious but what was believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
The intersection was closed for nearly eight hours and re-opened around 10:3 p.m.
If anyone witnessed the incident or have related video to what happened, they are asked to contact Detective Alex Cunningham at 519-344-8861, extension 6237.
