800 grams of meth, $17,000 seized in drug trafficking investigation, Regina police say

A 22-year-old man is facing multiple charges after drug busts in the Greens on Gardiner and Glencairn neighbourhoods, according to Regina police.

The arrest comes after officers executed search warrants on two homes and a vehicle on Wednesday, Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.

Officers also seized ammunition and additional items used to traffic controlled substances, RPS said.

The 22-year-old suspect has been charged with two counts of possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The accused made his first court appearance on Thursday afternoon.