80K in damages after London attic fire
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Producer
Kristylee Varley
Damage is estimated at $80,000 after a residential fire on Western Road.
Crews were called to the scene around 10 p.m. for an attic fire in a unit at 960 Western Rd.
According to London fire, the ceiling had to be pulled apart where firefighters were able to gain access to the, “hidden fire burning along roof trusses.”
The cause was determined to be a washroom ventilation fan.
-
Thousands of dollars in religious items stolen from Alberta church: RCMPRCMP are asking the public for help to solve a theft at a Leduc County church.
-
A place to land, then back to abuse? Vancouver Island woman flags housing gapA Vancouver Island woman has managed to get out of an abusive home, but fears she’ll soon be right back where she started.
-
Barrie's Pipes and Drums Band help ring in St. Patrick's DayThere is no shortage of celebrations in Barrie on St. Patrick's Day, which is welcome news to the city's Pipes and Drums Band.
-
Homeless encampment grows in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhoodOfficials are monitoring a growing homeless encampment in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood.
-
-
'Quite a bit of interest' in purchase of Quest University site as school prepares to suspend classes indefinitelyThe realtor tasked with selling the site of Quest University in Squamish says there's already been "quite a bit of interest" in the property.
-
What people should be aware of when using a humidifierHumidifiers are designed to help you breathe better, but depending on the type you have and the water you use, it might also be affecting your air quality at home.
-
Dinos men's hockey team denied bid to play for national title in defeat to P.E.I.The University of Calgary Dinos' dream season came crashing down on them Friday, when they were upset by the University of Prince Edward Island Panthers 4-2.
-
Ottawa requests joint 'working group' on oilsands contamination with AlbertaFederal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault has further spelled out what he wants to see in a new body that would oversee monitoring and communications around pollution problems in the oilsands.