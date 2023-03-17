iHeartRadio

80K in damages after London attic fire


London fire crews work to put out an attic fire in a residential unit on Western Road on March 16, 2023. (Source: London fire)

Damage is estimated at $80,000 after a residential fire on Western Road.

Crews were called to the scene around 10 p.m. for an attic fire in a unit at 960 Western Rd.

According to London fire, the ceiling had to be pulled apart where firefighters were able to gain access to the, “hidden fire burning along roof trusses.”

The cause was determined to be a washroom ventilation fan.

