$80K stolen from North Vancouver business by employee making fraudulent refunds: RCMP

A woman has been arrested after allegedly defrauding her employer of $80,000 by making refunds to her credit cards, according to the North Vancouver RCMP.

Authorities say the woman was employed by a local business between June and September of 2021.

While the business owner was on vacation, the woman allegedly made "several large refunds," according to police, who say the owner noticed the suspicious transactions upon his return and reported them immediately.

Mounties say an arrest was made last week after a lengthy investigation. Charges have not yet been approved by Crown counsel, and the woman has not been named.

"Reducing frauds in North Vancouver is a priority for the community. We have specialized units who use advanced investigative techniques to target these offences, and just as this situation demonstrates, we rely on the community to call us when they feel something is not right." said Const. Mansoor Sahak in a media release.

The woman, Sahak noted, is no longer employed by the business.