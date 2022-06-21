80s pop icon Boy George, Culture Club to perform at Casino Rama
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
A popular 80s icon will grace the stage at Casino Rama this September.
Culture Club, fronted by lead singer Boy George, will perform their biggest hits, including Karma Chameleon and Do You Really Want to Hurt Me, at the entertainment centre on Sept. 3.
The Grammy-award-winning group shot to international fame in the 80s, changing pop music with over 100 million singles sold and 50 million albums globally.
Tickets go on sale Saturday at noon on Ticketmaster.ca and cost between $79 and $129.
Guests 12 and older can get into the concert through the Entertainment Centre. All guests accessing the venue through the casino must be 19 and older and have photo identification.
The complete summer lineup at Casino Rama is available here.
