81 charges laid against 23 people suspected of drug trafficking in Georgina

Police arrested 23 people allegedly involved in drug trafficking and seized close to $100,000 worth of cocaine and fentanyl in Georgina.

York Regional Police spent nearly four months investigating suspected drug dealers in what they called Project Heater.

They said they identified multiple suspects and carried out search warrants at four homes in Georgina and four houses and two businesses in Toronto.

The team says it seized various drugs with a street value of $95,500, including fentanyl in multiple colours, cocaine, MDMA, cannabis, psilocybin, and oxycocet pills.

Officers also seized $94,790 in cash, police say.

In all, police laid 81 charges.