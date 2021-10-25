81 per cent of city staff fully vaccinated against COVID-19: city
Over 80 per cent of City of Edmonton employees are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the latest numbers from the city.
In a written statement, a city spokesperson told CTV News Edmonton rates of fully vaccinated city workers have gone up by nearly 10 per cent since Sept. 13.
As of Sept. 13, 72 per cent of city staff had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while four per cent were partially vaccinated.
The newest numbers were verified on Oct. 19 and show 81 per cent of city staff were fully vaccinated.
Six per cent were partially vaccinated, and 13 per cent had yet to submit proof of vaccination or were awaiting results of exemption requests.
City workers who are not fully vaccinated by Nov. 15 will be required to provide rapid test results up to two times a week at their own cost.
According to the city, employees who do not register for testing will be placed on leave without pay.
