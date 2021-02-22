An 81-year-old man from Pictou County is facing several charges after allegedly threatening a woman and pointing a replica handgun at her head.

On Saturday, police received information about a weapons complaint that happened at a residence on Frederick Street in New Glasgow, N.S. Police say they learned two women knocked on the door of the home when a man approached them. They say the man reached into his apartment and pointed what appeared to be a handgun at one of the woman's head and threatened to kill them both.

Following a search warrant of the home conducted by the New Glasgow Regional Police, a handgun was seized, which police have confirmed was a black Beretta pellet handgun.

Officers located the suspect on Sunday around 2 p.m. and took him to the New Glasgow Regional Police Station.

He has been charged with two counts of uttering threats, pointing a firearm, careless use of a firearm, and using imitation of a firearm in the commission of an offence.

The 81-year-old man was released from custody on strict conditions and is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Pictou, N.S. in May.