82 more COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region

There were another 82 COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region on Tuesday.

Of those cases, 77 were reported on Tuesday, while the others were added to previous days' totals.

That brings the number of lab-confirmed cases to 12,270 so far, including 11,625 resolved ones and 243 deaths.

There are 386 active cases in Waterloo Region.

The region's COVID-19 dashboard shows 584 cases have screened positive for a variant of concern. Of those, 31 have been identified as the B.1.1.7 variant first identified in the U.K.

There are 20 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19, including six in the ICU.

The region's dashboard shows 13 active outbreaks. This includes a third outbreak at Holy Rosary Catholic Elementary School. There are two cases associated with that outbreak. An outbreak was also declared in a cohort at the school on April 2 and March 28. That school has closed for the week due to people self-isolating following COVID-19 exposures.

The region's testing partners have performed 433,053 tests to date.

The positivity rate in Waterloo Region rose slightly to 3.2 per cent on Tuesday, from 3.0 on Friday. The reproductive rate is 1.0.

Ontario reported 3,065 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as ICU admissions across the province passed 500 for the first time. There are currently 510 patients receiving treatment in the ICU across Ontario.

The seven-day average for new cases rose again to 2,861. Last week, it was 2,207.

Provincial officials said there were 37,541 COVID-19 tests performed in the last 24 hours, bringing the positivity rate to 8.9 per cent.

The province has reported 367,602 cases of COVID-19 to date, including 333,576 recoveries and 7,458 deaths.