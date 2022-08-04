82-year-old former teacher arrested on historical sex assault allegations in North Vancouver

Mounties in North Vancouver say they have arrested an 82-year-old man for sexual assaults he allegedly committed while working as an elementary school teacher more than 40 years ago.

North Vancouver RCMP do not name the suspect in their statement on the arrest, which they say happened Thursday morning.

Police say the man faces allegations of indecent assault from seven former students, and they believe there are additional victims who have yet to come forward.

Mounties say they received the initial complaint about the man on June 14. They say they executed a search warrant at his home on Thursday, during his arrest.

"This is an ongoing, complex investigation involving allegations of sexual assaults that occurred over 40 years ago," says Sgt. Peter DeVries, spokesperson for North Vancouver RCMP, in the statement.

"Many of these assaults took place during the time of this man’s employment as a teacher at Upper Lynn Valley Elementary School between 1970 and 1982, with additional assaults alleged to have occurred after his employment as a teacher ended in 1982."

Police say they are "aware that there has been communication through social media between some individuals who may have been impacted."

"Our priorities right now are to speak with those who have not yet come forward, to gather all available evidence so we can thoroughly investigate these allegations, and to support all the victims as we undergo this process," says DeVries.

Police ask any victims who have not yet come forward to contact them at 604-969-7593. They also urge anyone in need of support to contact the detachment's crisis intervention unit, which is available at all hours, by calling 604-969-7540.

"We know that this will be upsetting news for members of the community, and especially for the victims," says DeVries. "For some, hearing about this may reignite memories of past trauma. If you are a victim, please, reach out for support. We want you to know that we are here, we will listen to you, and we will support you."