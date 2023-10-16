82-year-old N.B. man dies after vehicle-pedestrian collision

The Caledonia Region RCMP say an 82-year-old man died in a vehicle-pedestrian collision in Boundary Creek, N.B. last week.

In a news release, police say they responded to reported single-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian and a pickup truck on Highway 2 around 11 p.m. on Friday.

The pedestrian, an 82-year-old man from Boundary Creek, died at the scene as a result of his injuries, according to police.

The driver and only occupant of the pickup truck was uninjured.

“The collision is believed to have occurred when the pickup truck, travelling eastbound on Highway 2, struck the man, who was on the highway at that time,” said Cpl. Kevin Glode with the Caledonia RCMP in the news release.

Police say an RCMP collision reconstructionist and member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s office are helping with the investigation, which is currently ongoing.

