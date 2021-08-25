83 more Royal Alex surgeries postponed with extended operating room closures

Closures at the Royal Alexandra Hospital Orthopedic Surgery Centre will continue into September, as health officials warned they could.

Four operating rooms were already closed for the second of three days on Wednesday when Alberta Health Services announced the Aug. 24-27 and Aug. 31-Sept. 3 closures.

Alberta Health Services said it had "challenges related to securing in-house physician coverage."

Eighty-three more people scheduled to have operations at the facility have been notified and will be rescheduled, the agency said.

When four operating rooms were closed Aug. 16-18, 53 elective surgeries were delayed.

At the time, AHS officials said to expect shortages to continue.

Neither the main operating room nor emergency orthopedic activity at the centre have been or will be impacted by the closures, AHS says.

The Alberta government attributes closures of hospital beds, emergency departments and operating rooms across the province to the COVID-19 pandemic, burnout, and frontline staff taking deferred vacation time.

But, AHS said Wednesday, the Royal Alex surgery centre has performed 15 per cent more surgeries than it did before COVID-19 and is on track to increase that margin to 37 per cent.

Across Alberta, 98.2 per cent of 8,500 acute care spaces and 98 per cent of 1,200 emergency care spaces were open on Wednesday.