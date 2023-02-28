83-year-old man dies after being hit by commercial truck in West Vancouver

An 83-year-old man died after being hit by a commercial flatbed truck in West Vancouver Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The West Vancouver Police Department, in a statement, says officers were called to the scene on the 800 block of 3rd Street at 9:20 a.m.

"The male suffered serious injuries and was deceased at the scene," according to spokesperson Const. Nicole Braithwaite, who notes that the area was closed to traffic for several hours while the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service conducted its initial investigation.

"This is a tragic incident. All of us at the West Vancouver police offer our sincere condolences to the family of the deceased man. Losing someone, especially from within our community is devastating,” Braithwaite said.

No information about the suspected cause of the crash was available, but Braithwaite said the driver was co-operating with police. The North Shore was particularly hard-hit by a snowstorm Tuesday, with the district closing schools and some streets due to unsafe conditions.