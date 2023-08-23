83-year-old N.S. man dies after house fire
RCMP in Nova Scotia say an 83-year-old man has died after a fire inside an Aylesford home.
Kings District police says officers, fire and EHS responded to a house fire on Sandy Court around 7 a.m. Tuesday.
The flames were isolated to one room of the house, RCMP said in a statement, and the blaze appeared to have been started by a window air conditioning unit that had caught fire.
Before first responders arrived, police say a neighbour had extinguished the fire and removed the air conditioning unit from the window — but the neighbour was unable to enter the home due to a “significant amount” of smoke.
Firefighters located the 83-year-old man inside the home, and he was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
RCMP say the investigation is ongoing and the fire is not believed to be suspicious.
