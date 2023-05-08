83-year-old pedestrian dies after motorcycle collision: Coquitlam RCMP
An 83-year-old man has died after being hit by a motorcycle Sunday morning, Coquitlam RCMP say.
At around 9:30 a.m. that day, the man was crossing the street near the McDonalds on Clarke Road when a motorcycle travelling west collided with him.
The senior was taken to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The driver remained on scene to speak with police.
“If you witnessed this incident and have not spoken to police, our investigators would like to speak with you,” said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins of Coquitlam RCMP, in a news release. “If you have dash cam, cellphone or any video of the area, please reach out to the Coquitlam RCMP to speak with police.”
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have video from between 9:15 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Sunday along Clark Road near Smith Avenue to contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2023-11691.
