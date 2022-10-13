83-year-old Tecumseh man faces sex-related charges involving minors

The Windsor Police Service's Major Crimes Unit has arrested an 83-year-old Tecumseh man on charges of sexual assault and sexual exploitation against two minors.

The Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation in September, following a report about a historical sexual assault.

During the course of their investigation, officers say they identified a second victim. Both victims were under the age of 16 at the time of the alleged incidents.

Officers have since arrested 83-year-old Malcolm Campbell.

He is charged with:

Sexual assault - two counts

Sexual interference - two counts

Invitation to sexual touching - two counts

Sexual Exploitation - two counts

To protect the integrity of the investigation and the identity of the victims, police say no further information is being released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.