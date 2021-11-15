84 COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region over weekend

Health officials in Waterloo Region reported another 84 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

That includes 24 cases from Sunday and 30 from Saturday, with the rest added to previous days.

The region's latest COVID-19 update brings the area to 20,484 cases to date, including 19,953 recoveries and 305 deaths. There are currently 223 active cases in Waterloo Region.

There are 13 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in area hospitals. The number of people in intensive care units dropped by five Monday, down to one patient.

There are 13 active outbreaks in Waterloo Region.

Another 40 cases have screened positive for a variant of concern.

Here’s a breakdown of the 7,009 variant cases reported in Waterloo Region to date:

3,127 have been identified as the Alpha (B.1.1.7) variant

21 have been identified as the Beta (B.1.351) variant

98 have been identified as the Gamma (P.1) variant

3,501 have been identified as the Delta (B.1.617) variant

262 mutations have been detected, but a specific strain has not been confirmed

Health partners have administered 908,061 COVID-19 vaccine doses to date. Of the eligible 12 and older population in Waterloo Region, 91.65 per cent have one dose, while 88.79 per cent have two doses. As for the entire population in the region, 78.92 are partially vaccinated, while 76.46 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Provincially, there were 552 new COVID-19 cases added on Monday. Ontario's seven-day average rose to 573, up from 476 last Monday.

Ontario has reported 607,725 lab-confirmed cases of the disease to date, including 592,803 recoveries and 9,937 deaths.

With files from CTV Toronto