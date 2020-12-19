Public health officials reported 84 new cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region Saturday, and one additional death.

The number of local fatalities over the course of the pandemic now stands at 141.

The latest update shows 4,911 total cases, with 4,231 of them considered resolved.

The number of active cases, meanwhile, has increased from 519 on Friday to 538 Saturday.

That’s the highest amount of active cases since Dec. 3 when 550 were reported by the region.

Public health's dashboard also shows no change to the number of hospitalizations. It remains steady at 38, however two more people are receiving treatment in the intensive care unit.

Officials also say there are 30 current outbreaks in Waterloo Region.

On Friday, an outbreak was declared at Granite Landing Retirement Residence in Cambridge, after one staff member received a positive test.

Public health’s dashboard also shows two new workplace outbreaks as of Saturday.

One is a dental office with a total of six cases, and the other is a manufacturing/industrial workplace. They previously reported four cases on Dec. 15, and two more were added Saturday.

This marks the ninth time Waterloo Region has reported more than 80 new cases of COVID-19.