84 new cases of COVID-19, three new deaths reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 84 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths on Wednesday.

Three men have died – in their 50s, 60s and 70s, all from the community. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 487 people.

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 22 people with COVID in hospital – 16 are unvaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and five are fully vaccinated. There are eight unvaccinated patients and two fully vaccinated COVID patients in the WRH ICU.

According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, there are five unvaccinated COVID patients in the Leamington hospital.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 23,608 confirmed cases of the virus, including 22,581 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

15 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

15 cases are community acquired

2 cases are outbreak related

2 cases are travel related

50 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

14 Workplaces

4 Community Outbreaks

18 Schools/Daycares

2 Long-Term Care or Retirement Homes

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED