84 new cases of COVID-19, three new deaths reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 84 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths on Wednesday.
Three men have died – in their 50s, 60s and 70s, all from the community. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 487 people.
Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 22 people with COVID in hospital – 16 are unvaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and five are fully vaccinated. There are eight unvaccinated patients and two fully vaccinated COVID patients in the WRH ICU.
According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, there are five unvaccinated COVID patients in the Leamington hospital.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 23,608 confirmed cases of the virus, including 22,581 people who have recovered.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 15 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 15 cases are community acquired
- 2 cases are outbreak related
- 2 cases are travel related
- 50 cases are still under investigation
OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX
- 14 Workplaces
- 4 Community Outbreaks
- 18 Schools/Daycares
- 2 Long-Term Care or Retirement Homes
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED
- • 342,890 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- o 21,006 WEC residents have only received 1 dose of a vaccine
- o 321,884 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- o 86,518 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for prioritized populations. Further information is available at https://www.wechu.org/cv/clinics#third-dose.
- • A total of 751,292 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- • 83.1% of WEC residents 5+ have received at least 1 dose
- • 78.0% of WEC residents 5+ are fully vaccinated.