84-year-old man charged with attempted abduction: Winnipeg police

An 84-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with attempted abduction after he allegedly told a teen girl to get in his car.

Police said on April 5 around 12:15 p.m., a 17-year-old girl was walking to school in the East Kildonan area.

While she was walking, police said a man driving a white van approached her and demanded she get inside.

Police said the girl ran home, told her parents and they were able to find the vehicle and jot down the licence plate.

Investigators were able to find the man and the vehicle at his home and he was arrested.

Ralph Gauthier has been charged with attempted abduction and criminal harassment.

Police said he was released on a release order.

The Winnipeg Police Service Child Investigations Unit has taken over the investigation. Parents are being encouraged by police to talk with their kids about safety in public spaces.

The charges against Gauthier haven't been proven in court.