$84K worth of dental care provided to northern Sask. residents
La Loche, Clearwater River Dene Nation and Buffalo Narrows residents received free care during Northern Health and Wellness Days, including over $84,000 worth of dental work.
Saskatchewan Polytechnic dental students were able to provide care for 167 people during the event on October 14 and 15. The accumulated work was worth $84,079.50, a Sask. Polytech news release said.
“Northern Saskatchewan has limited access to care and the highest rates of dental disease,” Sharman Woynarski, academic chair, Dental programs said. “Studies show that oral health impacts overall health. The hope is that the health and wellness events contributes to improve both.”
People were given oral exams, restorations, extractions, and hygiene care and education, a Sask. Polytech news release said. The event included visits to local elementary and high schools where students got information on oral hygiene, nutrition, and mental health.
There were 57 volunteers, according to Sask. Polytech.
The event was presented by Cameco.
-
Families shocked when battery replacement for electric vehicle tops $20,000Some electric car owners, especially those with earlier models, have been shocked to find out how much it costs to replace their batteries.
-
Crown paints shocking picture of Simcoe County father's last moments at son's trialThe first day of testimony began Wednesday in the trial of Brad McKee, the man charged with first-degree murder in his father's death in February 2019.
-
Food prices rise despite slowing inflation rateNew data released by Statistics Canada Wednesday contained both good and bad news for consumers.
-
No risk to general public from Edmonton shigella outbreak: AHSA shigella outbreak has sent 64 people in Edmonton to hospital.
-
Sudbury council candidates trade barbs over website domainA Ward 11 candidate in Sudbury who bought the rights to his incumbent's former website is denying he did anything "sneaky."
-
Lethbridge College graduates recognized for hurricane-resistant roof projectAfter seeing homes battered and residents’ lives torn apart, two Lethbridge college students looked at the best method of strengthening roofs for their capstone project last year.
-
Airport Trail construction completed: cityThe city issued some good news Wednesday about all the construction that's been happening along Airport Trail. It's pretty much finished.
-
'The latest battleground in culture wars': School board trustee vote taking a political toneIn past years the election of school board trustees went by with little notice. The 2022 election cycle is proving to be different.
-
'Toxic governance culture': Edmonton council erupts over secret shelter debateAllegations were flying at Edmonton City Hall Wednesday after a document about how to fund services for homeless people was debated in secret.