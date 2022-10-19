$84K worth of dental care provided to northern Sask. residents

La Loche, Clearwater River Dene Nation and Buffalo Narrows residents received free care during Northern Health and Wellness Days, including over $84,000 worth of dental work.

Saskatchewan Polytechnic dental students were able to provide care for 167 people during the event on October 14 and 15. The accumulated work was worth $84,079.50, a Sask. Polytech news release said.

“Northern Saskatchewan has limited access to care and the highest rates of dental disease,” Sharman Woynarski, academic chair, Dental programs said. “Studies show that oral health impacts overall health. The hope is that the health and wellness events contributes to improve both.”

People were given oral exams, restorations, extractions, and hygiene care and education, a Sask. Polytech news release said. The event included visits to local elementary and high schools where students got information on oral hygiene, nutrition, and mental health.

There were 57 volunteers, according to Sask. Polytech.

The event was presented by Cameco.