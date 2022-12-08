iHeartRadio

$85,000 memorial in Malden Park destroyed


Photos of a memorial in Malden Park that has been vandalized. Dec. 7, 2022. (Source: Gene Lotz)

A war memorial inside Malden Park has been destroyed.

Images of the memorial have been shared with CTV News by local historian Gene Lotz.

He was chair of the committee that built the memorial and said it would have taken a lot of effort to knock the granite tablet off its pedestal, drag it down the hill and throw it in the pond.

The memorial was unveiled on Remembrance Day in 2000 and cost about $85,000.

