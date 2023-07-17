85 cattle stolen from Alberta ranch in November still not found
Mounties north of Edmonton are hoping tips from the public will help them find 85 cattle and whoever stole them nearly eight months ago.
Officers were called to a ranch in Athabasca County on Nov. 21. It was reported that 79 calves, four cows and two bulls were stolen.
"The cattle are described as Black Angus and Simmental and are branded on the right hip," Cpl. Troy Savinkoff wrote in a Monday news release.
"Similar thefts of this nature have occurred in the area in recent years."
Savinkoff said officers have been investigating for months but are hoping people will come forward now to help with the case.
The cattle are branded with an "M4" over a downward-curved line on their right hip.
Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP Livestock Investigations Unit at 403-701-1462 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
Athabasca County begins about 100 kilometers north of Edmonton.
