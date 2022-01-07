85 charges, suspensions in 2021 RIDE program: WRPS

Waterloo regional police issued 85 charges and driving suspensions during their 2021 Festive RIDE program.

The program was held from Nov. 18 to Jan. 2, targeting impaired drivers.

Police checked 3,008 vehicles over 17 events, and issued the following charges or suspensions:

Seven impaired charges

14 three-day suspensions

One seven-day suspension

49 Highway Traffic Act charges

Four cannabis charges

“Impaired driving continues to be the leading cause of criminal death in Canada,” Chief Bryan Larkin said in a news release. “Waterloo Regional Police remain committed to removing impaired drivers from our roadways, enhancing road safety and educating the public about the dangers of driving impaired.”

Police are reminding drivers about the dangers of getting behind the wheel while impaired. Young drivers, novice drivers and commercial drivers must have zero presence of alcohol or drugs in their system.