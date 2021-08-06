85 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Sask.

Saskatchewan reported 85 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Friday.

A total of 582 residents with COVID-19 have died.

There are 579 cases considered active in the province. Forty more cases were confirmed as recovered on Friday.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (six), Far North Central (two), Far North East (three), North West (eight), North Central (nine), North East (one), Saskatoon (19), Central West (four), Central East (three), Regina (one), South West (10), South Central (six) and South East (12) zones.

One case is pending residence information

Fifty-seven Saskatchewan residents are in hospital with COVID-19, including 12 patients in intensive care.

The seven-day average of daily new COVID-19 cases is 54, or 4.5 per 100,000 population.

The province said 3,707 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered – bringing Saskatchewan’s total number of doses to 1,426,527.

The government said a total of 12,374 COVID-19 cases have been identified as variants of concern. Of those cases, 8,288 have been whole genome sequenced; 7,079 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 766 are Delta (B.1.617.2), 433 are Gamma (P.1), and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).