85 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex as active cases surpass 500

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 85 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths on Tuesday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 471 people.

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 16 people with COVID in hospital – eight are unvaccinated and seven are fully vaccinated. There are five unvaccinated patients and three fully vaccinated COVID patients in the WRH ICU.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 21,827 confirmed cases of the virus, including 20,723 people who have recovered.

The health unit says 533 cases are currently active. Due to the change in testing practice at the Public Health labs, genomic sequencing data for variants is delayed.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

32 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

16 cases are community acquired

3 cases are outbreak related

1 case is travel related

33 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

10 workplace outbreaks

2 long-term care or retirement home outbreaks

9 community outbreaks

7 school outbreaks

1 hospital outbreak

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED