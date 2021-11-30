85 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex as active cases surpass 500
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 85 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths on Tuesday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 471 people.
Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 16 people with COVID in hospital – eight are unvaccinated and seven are fully vaccinated. There are five unvaccinated patients and three fully vaccinated COVID patients in the WRH ICU.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 21,827 confirmed cases of the virus, including 20,723 people who have recovered.
The health unit says 533 cases are currently active. Due to the change in testing practice at the Public Health labs, genomic sequencing data for variants is delayed.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 32 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 16 cases are community acquired
- 3 cases are outbreak related
- 1 case is travel related
- 33 cases are still under investigation
OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX
- 10 workplace outbreaks
- 2 long-term care or retirement home outbreaks
- 9 community outbreaks
- 7 school outbreaks
- 1 hospital outbreak
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED
- 333,723 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 16,517 WEC residents have only received 1 dose of a vaccine
- 317,206 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- 23,986 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for prioritized populations. Further information is available at https://www.wechu.org/cv/clinics#third-dose.
- A total of 674,915 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 80.9% of WEC residents 5+ have received at least 1 dose
- 76.9% of WEC residents 5+ are fully vaccinated.