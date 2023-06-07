85-year-old man seriously injured in unprovoked attack, Coquitlam RCMP say
A spokesperson for the Coquitlam RCMP said the alleged assault was reported to the detachment on May 18, two months after it occurred "due to the worsening medical condition of the victim." The senior is continuing to recover, police added.
In a statement Wednesday, the Coquitlam RCMP said the assault occurred at Pioneer Park around 11 a.m. on March 18. The victim, according to authorities, was walking alone at the time.
"He was approached from behind by an unknown man walking two leashed dogs," the news release says.
"The suspect man dropped the leashes and the dogs ran towards the victim. The victim attempted to distance himself with his walking stick from the dogs, when the suspect ran towards the victim and punched him in the face."
The suspect fled on foot, police say, adding that two witnesses helped the senior after the assault.
The suspect is described as a "darker-skinned" man standing 5'5" tall with a "strong build." One of the dogs was white while the other was "golden-orange," the statement from police says.
Witnesses and anyone with video or information are urged to call 604-945-1550.
-
Canada to send more weapons to Ukraine, Trudeau says on trip to KyivPrime Minister Justin Trudeau met Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Saturday during an unannounced visit to Kyiv to show Canada's support for the fight against Russia as there were signs a long-awaited spring counteroffensive could be underway. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland joined him on the trip.
-
Four men injured in ByWard Market shootingOttawa police say four men were located at a bar on Clarence Street with gunshot wounds at approximately 1:30 a.m. Two of the men suffered life-threatening injuries.
-
Complaints about OC Transpo bus drivers flood city's fraud hotlineAuditor General Nathalie Gougeon says the fraud hotline has been receiving approximately five to 10 reports a day over the past year linked to bus operator "compliance nature", and it is overwhelming her office.
-
Grass fire breaks out in southeast Calgary's Manchester Industrial AreaCalgary firefighters scrambled to attack a grass fire that broke out in the southeast, near an Amazon warehouse, between Builders Road and Manitou Road, around 8:30 p.m., Friday evening.
-
Reactive to proactive: A push for a national campaign on wildfire education in CanadaDespite the alarming facts and figures, experts say Canada is far more reactive than it is proactive when it comes to wildfires and they’re calling for a national campaign on wildfire education to better prepare for the future.
-
Water advisory in effect for KagawongA water advisory is in effect for Kagawong on Manitoulin Island. Public Health Sudbury and Districts say a loss of water pressure created conditions that has compromised the safety of the community's drinking water.
-
Siksika Nation breaks ground on Crowfoot Public Safety BuildingSiksika Nation has broken ground and construction is underway on its new Crowfoot Public Safety Building on the eastern side of the reserve.
-
Ribfest returns to OrilliaA favourite seasonal food has returned to the Sunshine City.
-
Pre-prom fundraiser being held for woman battling cancer for sixth timeA chance encounter is bringing a much-needed source of support to a woman who is running out of fingers to count the number of fights she's had with cancer.