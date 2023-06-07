85-year-old man seriously injured in unprovoked attack, Coquitlam RCMP say

A spokesperson for the Coquitlam RCMP said the alleged assault was reported to the detachment on May 18, two months after it occurred "due to the worsening medical condition of the victim." The senior is continuing to recover, police added.

In a statement Wednesday, the Coquitlam RCMP said the assault occurred at Pioneer Park around 11 a.m. on March 18. The victim, according to authorities, was walking alone at the time.

"He was approached from behind by an unknown man walking two leashed dogs," the news release says.

"The suspect man dropped the leashes and the dogs ran towards the victim. The victim attempted to distance himself with his walking stick from the dogs, when the suspect ran towards the victim and punched him in the face."

The suspect fled on foot, police say, adding that two witnesses helped the senior after the assault.

The suspect is described as a "darker-skinned" man standing 5'5" tall with a "strong build." One of the dogs was white while the other was "golden-orange," the statement from police says.

Witnesses and anyone with video or information are urged to call 604-945-1550.