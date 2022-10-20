85-year-old pedestrian airlifted to hospital after being struck in Abbotsford crash: police

An 85-year-old pedestrian was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Abbotsford Thursday afternoon.

In a news release, the Abbotsford Police Department says the collision occurred shortly after 2:30 p.m. in the 31500 block of Blueridge Drive.

"The driver of the vehicle was uninjured, remained at the scene and is cooperating with police," says Const. Scott McClure in the release.

"AbbyPD patrol officers, with the assistance of the Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Service (ICARS), remain on scene and are in the early stages of this investigation."

As of 4 p.m., Blueridge Drive eastbound remained closed between Ridgeview Drive and Summit Drive.

Anyone with information or dash cam video is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 and quote file no. 2022-43750.