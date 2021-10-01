iHeartRadio

86 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths over two days in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 86 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths over two days.

There were 43 cases reported on Thursday and 43 cases on Friday.

The health unit says a man in his 50s and a woman in her 60s, both from the community, have died.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 456 people.

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 17 people with COVID in hospital – 15 are unvaccinated and two are fully vaccinated. There are six people in the WRH ICU - all six are unvaccinated.

According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, there are three unvaccinated COVID patients in hospital and one patient who is partially/fully vaccinated.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 19,742 confirmed cases of the virus, including 18,989 people who have recovered.

The health unit says 297 cases are currently active - 194 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active and 103 non-VOC are active.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

  • 34 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
  • 25 cases are community acquired
  • 10 cases are outbreak related
  • 17 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

  • 15 workplaces
  • 2 long-term care or retirement homes
  • 2 community outbreaks
  • 5 school outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:

  • 315,794 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
  • 22,631 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
  • 293,163 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
  • 3,815 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third Doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for select vulnerable populations.
  • A total of 612,772 doses have been administered to WEC residents
  • 83.2% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
  • 77.2% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated
