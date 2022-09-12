86-year-old arrested after 6-year-old allegedly sexually assaulted in Metro Vancouver mall

A senior has been arrested after a young boy was allegedly sexually assaulted at a Metro Vancouver mall last week.

Burnaby RCMP said its officers arrested an 86-year-old man hours after releasing a suspect photo over the weekend. The arrest was in connection to an incident that unfolded at the Metrotown food court Friday.

Frontline officers were called for a report that "an unknown man had grabbed and pinched a six-year-old boy's buttocks," police said in a statement.

The suspect left the area before officers arrived, but a witness took a photo of him before he fled, which RCMP shared on Sunday.

"Tips received from the public were valuable to our investigators, and we appreciate the engaged citizens who contacted police to share information," Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in a news release.

The man was released with numerous conditions, police said.