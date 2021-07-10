87 new COVID-19 cases reported in Manitoba Saturday

Manitoba is reporting another 87 new cases of COVID-19.

The new cases are listed on the province’s COVID-19 dashboard, as it is no longer releasing any COVID-19 bulletins over the weekend.

According to the dashboard, the province’s COVID-19 death toll did not rise, leaving it at 1,160.

The dashboard lists 1,051 COVID-19 cases as active and 54,615 as recovered.

The five-day test positivity rate now sits at 5.0 per cent.

The dashboard said 140 Manitobans are being hospitalized with COVID-19, 59 of them considered active.

Thirty-four patients are in the intensive care unit. Of those, 15 are considered active.

On Friday, 1,265 COVID-19 tests were administered, bringing the total to 844,125 tests given since March 2020.