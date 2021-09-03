iHeartRadio

87 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex, no new deaths Friday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 87 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Friday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 439 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 18,363 confirmed cases of the virus, including 17,405 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

  • 14 cases are community acquired
  • 20 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
  • 3 cases are outbreak related
  • 46 cases are still under investigation
  • 4 cases are travel related

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

  • 16 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak
  • 2 community outbreak

There are 16 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 5 people are in the ICU.

The health unit website says 3,200 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED:

  • A total of 577,493 doses have been administered to WEC residents
  • 79.6% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
  • 72.6% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated
