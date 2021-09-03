87 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex, no new deaths Friday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 87 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Friday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 439 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 18,363 confirmed cases of the virus, including 17,405 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

14 cases are community acquired

20 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

3 cases are outbreak related

46 cases are still under investigation

4 cases are travel related

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

16 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak

2 community outbreak

There are 16 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 5 people are in the ICU.

The health unit website says 3,200 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED: