87 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex, no new deaths Friday
CTV Windsor Reporter
Stefanie Masotti
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 87 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Friday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 439 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 18,363 confirmed cases of the virus, including 17,405 people who have recovered.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 14 cases are community acquired
- 20 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 3 cases are outbreak related
- 46 cases are still under investigation
- 4 cases are travel related
OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:
- 16 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak
- 2 community outbreak
There are 16 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 5 people are in the ICU.
The health unit website says 3,200 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED:
- A total of 577,493 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 79.6% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
- 72.6% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated
-
Vaccine demand in Windsor doubles after passport announcementDemand for a COVID-19 vaccine shot up in just one day, following Premier Doug Ford's decision to implement a vaccine passport system.
-
Manitoba to recognize National Day for Truth and ReconciliationThe Province of Manitoba announced it will recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation to commemorate the history and trauma caused by residential schools.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide final case update of the weekBritish Columbia health officials will provide their final COVID-19 update before the long weekend on Friday.
-
City of Ottawa makes COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for employeesThe new policy will require all employees, contractors, students and volunteers at the city to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1.
-
Missing Meaford man found safe after extensive OPP searchPolice say a Meaford man reported missing in the early morning hours on Friday has been found safe.
-
-
Vaccine cards in B.C.: Researcher says mandate could lead to social, financial implications for someIn a couple weeks, the lives of B.C. residents who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 could change drastically, with proof of shots required to enter many non-essential businesses.
-
Man missing after camp catches fire during overnight camping trip on remote N.S. island: RCMPYarmouth Rural RCMP is searching for a missing man after his camp caught fire on a remote island near Little River Harbour, N.S.
-
Driver charged in hit-and-run crash involving child on bike: WRPSPolice have charged a Woodstock man who allegedly hit a child riding a bike in Kitchener earlier this week.