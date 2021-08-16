87% of Monday's new COVID-19 cases were unvaccinated individuals
The Government of Saskatchewan announced it will report the vaccination status of new COVID-19 cases going forward.
The province reported 85 new COVID-19 cases on Monday with 74 cases, or 87 per cent being unvaccinated. Five cases, six per cent, were partially vaccinated and six cases, or seven per cent, were fully vaccinated.
The risk of contracting COVID is so much greater if you are not vaccinated. So if you haven’t done so already, get vaccinated.— Government of Saskatchewan (@SKGov) August 16, 2021
There are 1,038 active cases in Saskatchewan. The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases was 110, or 9.1 new cases per 100,000 people.
New cases are located in the Far North West (nine), Far North Central (one), Far North East (four), North West (five), North Central (eight), North East (eight), Saskatoon (21), Central East (nine), Regina (three), South West (eight), South Central (three) and South East (one) zones. Five new cases are pending location details.
Seventy one Saskatchewan residents are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital with 12 in the ICU.
Saskatchewan health care workers delivered 1,117 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
