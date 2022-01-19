87 people killed in crashes on Sask. roads in 2021: SGI
According to preliminary numbers from SGI, 87 people were killed in crashes on Saskatchewan roads in 2021.
Less than 100 people have died on the road in the province every year for the last three years, with 71 fatalities in 2019 being the lowest ever recorded in Saskatchewan. The preliminary data for 2021 matches the 87 deaths recorded in 2020.
"It’s important not to lose sight of the fact that these aren’t simply numbers on a chart," said Minister Responsible for SGI Don Morgan in a release. "No one should ever die due to a motor vehicle collision, and no family should ever have to experience this type of loss."
Not all investigations are complete, but early data available shows impairment, speeding, distraction and not wearing a seatbelt remain the four main traffic safety concerns in the province. Impairment remains the top cause.
