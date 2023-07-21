88% of Sask. Liberal Party members voted for a name change

The leader of the Saskatchewan Progress Party, formerly the Liberal Party of Saskatchewan, says rebranding was not really about detaching themselves from the federal Liberals and Justin Trudeau.

“There’s been a lot of emphasis on federal liberals and all of that but really what it comes down to is we never really were attached to the federal liberals, in fact, we officially detached in 2009,” leader Jeff Walters said during an interview with CTV Morning Live.

Walters said they were aware though of what he said is a perception that “a liberal is a liberal.”

“So it became very difficult for us to promote our own stuff when we are in a position where we somehow have to defend something that’s not ours,” Walters said.

According to Walters, they are the last provincial political group or party to rebrand and changing an image or name is nothing new in Saskatchewan politics.

The rebrand was announced on Wednesday morning with a highlight that the new name and look emphasize the group's new focus on the accountability of serving Saskatchewan citizens.

In March following the group’s annual general meeting, 88 per cent of members voted in favour of a name change away from the Liberal Party of Saskatchewan.

“Our goal here is not left or right but forward,” Walters said. “What we mean by that is that everything is on the table if we think it helps with our goal of the greatest good for the greatest number.”

The rebrand was something that the Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan said they would “seek clarification from Elections Saskatchewan to see if the new liberal name, which could end up confusing voters, is an acceptable change.”

According to Walters, everything was cleared before the rebrand was launched.

“With Sask. Progress it’s much more about looking forward, being policy-driven, and being essentially post-ideological in a way to help the greatest number of people. So I’m sure they [Sask. Conservatives] will agree when they see when the dust settles that they have nothing to fear from us,” Walters said.

-- With files from David Prisciak.